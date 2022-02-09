Nike sues Amazon, eBay over counterfeit goods











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation

Nike, a Portland-based sportswear giant, has filed a federal trademark infringement and counterfeiting lawsuit against anonymous resellers pushing fake products on online sites like Amazon and eBay. In a lawsuit filed Jan. 31 in the U.S. Northern District Court in Illinois, where Nike says the counterfeiters have targeted residents, the company alleges that online sites fail to verify and confirm the identities of new sellers—perhaps from foreign countries—who sell the counterfeit products through their retail sites, according to the Portland Business Journal. Nike wants an injunction to prevent counterfeiters from using the company’s trademark on products not produced Nike. The company also wants repayment of all profits earned off its trademark and damages of three times the amount established by the court.