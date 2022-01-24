Housing agency sends checks to wrong people











By Oregon Tax News,

Oregon property owners eager for relief after struggling without rental income during the Covid-19 pandemic are stymied again by misdirected federal rental assistance relief checks.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services has issued $222 million in federal rental assistance checks, but some list the wrong information for the landlords and properties, so the checks can’t be cashed, according to KATU.com.

The agency works with a third party, Public Partnership LLC, to issue checks to people in need. The misdirected checks range from $4,000 to $11,000, leaving the landlords without relief.

Lauren Dressen of the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it has changed its process for issuing the rental relief assistance to collaborate more closely with property owners throughout the process, so checks arrive at the right place listing accurate information.