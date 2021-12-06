Oregonians less likely to quit









By Oregon Small Business Association,

Oregonians are less likely to quit their jobs than workers in other states, according to Gusto, a payroll services firm that focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses.

Nationally, the Bureau of Labor announced in September that 3 percent of employees had quit their job.

In Oregon, California, and Nevada, the quit rate in October ranged from 3.47 percent to 4 percent, while in Washington the quit rate was 4.01 percent to 4.44 percent, according to the Business Journal.The highest quit rates—with more than 5.17 percent of employees leaving their jobs—were in the states of Vermont (7.11 percent), Hawaii (6.97 percent), Delaware (6.29 percent), and Iowa (5.75 percent).

The states with the fewest employees quitting their jobs—3.47 percent or fewer—were Utah, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

More people quit jobs in lodging, food services, retail, and other customer-facing jobs, perhaps to protect their health during the Covid-19 pandemic.