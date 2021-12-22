McMenamin restaurants hit by ransomware











By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

A ransomware attack on McMenamins may have compromised the names, social security numbers, and bank information of 2,700 employees at the family-owned hospitality business. However, the bank information of customers appears to be safe.

The Dec. 12 cyberattack left the Pacific Northwest chain of hotels, pubs, restaurants, and breweries temporarily unable to operate computers to log reservations or scan credit cards, according to The Portland Business Journal . It also shut down corporate email. The malicious software deployed by cybercriminals targeted the company’s computer systems. McMenamins reported the attack to the FBI and offered identity and credit protection to employees.

In a news release, cofounder Brian McMenamin said, “What makes this breach especially disheartening is that it further adds to the strain and hardship our employees have been through in the past two years. We ask that our customers give our employees extra grace as we make temporary adjustments in the way we process transactions and reservations, given the impacts to our systems by this breach.”

The Russian-based Conti Gang is suspected of the ransomware attack, according to an article in ThreatPost.