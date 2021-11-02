Where jobs are growing in Oregon











By Oregon Employment Department,

September 2021 Employment and Unemployment in Oregon’s Counties

In September 2021, all but three of Oregon’s 36 counties experienced over-the-month decreases in their unemployment rates. The unemployment rates in Deschutes, Lake, and Wallowa counties remained unchanged. Lincoln County saw the largest decrease over the month with a decline of 0.4 percentage point.

Klamath and Grant counties had Oregon’s highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September at 6.6%. Other counties with some of the highest unemployment rates included Lincoln (6.5%), Curry (6.5%), Crook (6.5%), and Jefferson (6.1%) counties.

Wheeler County registered the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.9%. Other counties with some of the lowest unemployment rates in September were Benton (3.6%), Washington (4.0%), Sherman (4.0%), and Malheur (4.1%) counties. Eleven counties had unemployment rates at or below the nationwide rate of 4.8%. The same 11 counties also had unemployment rates at or below the statewide rate of 4.7%.

Map of seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by county in Oregon, September 2021. Unemployment rates were highest in Klamath and Grant counties at 6.6%. Wheeler County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased in all six of Oregon’s broad regions between September 2020 and September 2021. Most areas still have room to recover from pandemic job losses; the state has now recovered 72% of jobs lost in March and April 2020. The largest job increases since September 2020 occurred in the Willamette Valley (5.0%). Southern Oregon (2.9%), Central Oregon (2.9%), and the Coast (2.8%) also experienced large over-the-year employment increases. The Portland 5 and Eastern Oregon regions added 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

Bar chart of seasonally adjusted over-the-year employment change by region in Oregon from Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021. All regions experienced over-the-year employment increases. The Willamette Valley region experienced the largest change at 5.0%. Eastern Oregon experienced the smallest at 2.1%.

Next News Releases

The Oregon Employment Department will release statewide unemployment rate and industry employment data for October 2021 on Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. The October 2021 county and metropolitan area unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Read the original press release.