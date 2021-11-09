Portland airport sees unexpected double digit drop











By Oregon Small Business Association,

Catching a plane during the holidays may be tougher than anticipated as Portland International Airport and its counterparts throughout the nation curb the number of flights offered, the Portland Business Journal reported. In early August, PDX scheduled16,849 flights, but that number had dropped by 12 percent in late October to 14,835, according to Cirium, a data and analytics provider.

Other airports saw similar or greater drops. SeaTac’s scheduled flights dropped 10.9 percent, while Chicago’s O’Hare and San Francisco International both saw nearly 20 percent fewer flights scheduled.

However, air travel has rebounded since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Port of Portland showed 13,528 flights through PDX in August, an increase of 32.1 percent over the August 2020 numbers.