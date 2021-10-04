Offer them more than just a paycheck











The current labor shortage in the Hospitality industry is real. According to Job List’s Q2 2021 United States Job Market Report: 60% of job seekers indicated they would not consider working in a restaurant, bar, or hotel for their next job. In addition, 38% of former hospitality workers reported they are transitioning out of the industry.

Though there is no silver bullet for attracting and retaining team members, there are three things that employers can do to keep their current team members engaged that will also appeal to potential new hires:

— Create a positive company culture- People want to work for an organization that treats them with respect, has shared values along with a unified vision.

— Shape their growth and development- Help your team members achieve their short-term and long-term goals through continuous education and internal career advancement.

— Pay/Benefits- “Invest in the root and it will bear fruit!”

A recent Benefits Pro article on employee retention indicated that “88% of employees would consider a lower-paying job with quality health benefits.” The pandemic brought to light the absolute need for everyone to have access to healthcare, even part-time employees. Though health insurance may not be an affordable option for all hospitality employers, virtual care is an incredible alternative! With HealthiestYou by Teladoc, members and their families get free and unlimited access to the following virtual healthcare services:

— 24/7/365 access to speak to a doctor who can prescribe medication

— Unlimited mental health sessions with a licensed therapist

— Nutritional counseling with a registered dietician

— Receive a second opinion on a major diagnosis from the world’s top experts

