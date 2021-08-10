NIKE manager sentenced over $1.3M fraud scheme











By Oregon Small Business Association

A former Nike marketing manager has been sentenced to 31 months in federal prison for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements on a loan application.

Federal prosecutors say Errol Amorin Andam, who worked at Nike from 2001 to 2018, embezzled more than $1.4 million from his former employer by funneling work to create pop-up stores to a friend’s company, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. He later defrauded his childhood friend by diverting credit card payments sent to California into his own account in Oregon.

He also submitted a false financial statement for a mortgage loan application and forged his friend’s signature, according to prosecutors. He pleaded guilty.

The IRS seized $212,838 in money Andam had made from his illegal activities. He also was ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.