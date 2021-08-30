NFIB thanks Gov. Brown for UI Tax Relief Bill











By Oregon NFIB,

NFIB, Oregon’s largest and leading small-business association, today extends its gratitude to Gov. Kate Brown for signing House Bill 3389 into law.

“Oregon’s small businesses urgently needed this legislation,” said Anthony Smith, NFIB Oregon state director, about the new law, which provides substantial relief for employers facing astronomical increases in their unemployment insurance taxes. “With the state now open for businesses again, HB 3389 will aid in the state’s economic recovery from the crippling consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing employers to invest in their business operations, their employees, and their communities. Its significance cannot be overstated,”

In a Key Vote letter sent to the Oregon Legislative Assembly, NFIB told lawmakers, “HB 3389 will provide Oregon employers with much needed relief, holding businesses as harmless as possible for pandemic-related layoffs, while at the same time providing partial deferral and forgiveness for 2021 tax increases to address near-term costs, and keeping Oregon in a lower overall tax schedule over the next decade to address long-term costs. The Employment Department estimates that HB 3389 will save Oregon employers $2.4 billion through 2029.”

NFIB also thanks Senate President Peter Courtney, House Speaker Tina Kotek, Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod, and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan for making HB 3389 a bipartisan priority during the 2021 legislative session. Special thanks as well to the bill’s chief sponsors, Senators Chuck Riley and Bill Hansell and Representatives Paul Holvey, Daniel Bonham, and John Lively for working with Oregon Employment Department Director David Gerstenfeld and the business community to craft this important legislation.

