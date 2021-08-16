Latest employee mask rules











By Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association

Latest communications with Oregon OSHA on the mask mandate

ORLA had a conversation with Oregon OSHA Director Michael Wood regarding enforcement of business signage and mask wearing checkups for employees. See the latest documentation for how the statewide mask mandate will work in this Temporary Administrative Order. Note that 5(a) and 5(c) in the document will serve as the basis for enforcement.

Some important items to share:

– Make sure signage is posted at your place of business as of today to make everyone aware of the new mask mandate and ensure all employees are wearing masks.

– Enforcement will be a complaint-driven system and as long as signs are up and employees are wearing masks, businesses will not be on the hook for enforcement penalties relating to consumer masking.

– Face coverings being worn by consumers from the front door of a restaurant to a table or from a table to a bathroom will not be a predominant area of focus for Oregon OSHA.

– If an employer knows all employees have been fully vaccinated, complaint-driven investigations by Oregon OSHA of that employer are not expected to result in any serious consequence.

– Oregon OSHA is expected to initiate onsite investigations in two weeks which will be determined based on complaints received by their office.

Download OSHA’s “Masks, Face Coverings, Face Shields are Required at This Location” sign for posting.