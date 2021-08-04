Food shortage hits restaurants











By Oregon Small Business Association,

Popular fast-food chain, Taco Bell, is facing ingredient shortages. CBS News reports Taco Bell declined to specify what items were in short supply and how wide-ranging the problems might be, but said, “Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items…” Taco Bell is one of the first big names to publicly respond to the ongoing national supply chain issues.

A local Portland area AM/PM store can be seen with empty shelves. A nearby Panda Buffet is out of drink lids. Some restaurants are taking items off their menu.

School cafeterias in some southern and midwestern states are also experiencing problems and are looking at cutting menu choices for kids as food suppliers face labor shortages and transportation challenges that are adding costs and limiting supplies.

Rising transportation costs, labor pressure and ingredient constraints have squeezed U.S. food makers and sellers for months as the U.S. economy rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic and restaurants reopen for in-person dining. A recent poll shows 1.8 million Americans passed up employment opportunities in favor of unemployment benefits.