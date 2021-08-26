Business divided 48% to 44% over vaccine passports











By Oregon Small Business Association,

As coronavirus cases surge worldwide, prompting Gov. Kate Brown implemented a mask mandate in all indoor public settings beginning Aug. 13, the question of requiring passports to proof of vaccination status has arisen. However, a slight majority of people polled by the Portland Business Journal opposed the idea of businesses requiring vaccine passports. Of the 593 people who took the survey, 48 percent rejected the idea of businesses requiring vaccine passports while 44 percent favored the idea. Eight percent said they would support businesses opting to require vaccine passports but opposed the idea of a government mandate.

Please view the poll here, see how it is trending, and cast your own vote.