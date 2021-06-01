Oregon paid family leave expanded











By Oregon Small Business Association

Business owners must provide workers with paid leave during a public health crisis if schools or child care centers close under a bill recently passed by the Oregon Senate 22 to 7. House Bill 2474 expands the Oregon Family Leave Act and reduces the number of days an employee must have worked to qualify for the leave from 180 to 30. It also drops the threshold for businesses required to provide paid leave from those with more than 25 employees to those employing only one person. Employees also no longer need to work at least 20 hours a week to qualify for the leave.