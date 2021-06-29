Oregon Jobless rates by county









By Oregon Employment Department,

May 2021 Employment and Unemployment in Oregon’s Counties

In May 2021, 19 out of 36 of Oregon’s counties experienced over-the-month decreases in their unemployment rates. Nine counties experienced increases in their unemployment rates over the month, and eight counties experienced no change in their unemployment rates. Lake and Wallowa counties saw the largest over-the-month increase at 0.6 percentage points each in May.

Lincoln County had Oregon’s highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May at 7.7%. Other counties with some of the highest unemployment rates included Curry (7.6%), Crook (7.5%), Klamath (7.4%), and Grant (7.3%) counties.

Wheeler County registered the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 3.5%. Other counties with some of the lowest unemployment rates in May were Benton (4.6%) and Malheur (5.6%) counties. Fifteen counties had unemployment rates at or below the nationwide rate of 5.8%, as well as the statewide rate of 5.9%.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased in all six of Oregon’s broad regions between May 2020 and May 2021. Most areas still have room to recover from pandemic job losses; the state has now recovered 62% of jobs lost in March and April 2020. The largest job increases since May 2020 occurred on the Coast (14.8%). Central Oregon (11.0%), the Willamette Valley (7.7%), and Southern Oregon (7.4%) also experienced large over-the-year employment increases. Eastern Oregon and the Portland-5 regions added 6.7% and 6.2%, respectively.