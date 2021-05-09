Oregon’s three cash crops











By Oregon Small Business Association,

1. Oregon Hazelnuts are booming — Oregon Hazelnuts Receive 15-20% Premium

2. Marijuana sales are breaking records — April Marijuana Sales in Oregon, Illinois Set New Highs

3. Cherry crops are growing — Estimate points to bigger cherry crop this year in the Northwest

As we review the impact of the pandemic and shutdown we realize that many consumer behavior choices are changing which often produce negative headlines on certain industries that are negatively impacted and avoid stories on those similar industries that are positively impacted.

Eric Volkman stated on marijuana growth, “…total weed sales topped $110.5 million in April, setting a new monthly record and exceeding $110 million for the first time. That’s saying something in a market that has effectively been open only since 2016.“

Shaun George of George Packing Company stated, “It has taken nearly two decades of hard work to get the world market to accept the Oregon hazelnut as the premium product, but now there is significant demand for high-quality hazelnuts at the Oregon Premium” price we expect.”

The consumers trends (especially for marijuana, hazelnuts) may even grow larger due to the the fact that the the nation’s savings rate has been untraditionally high in 2020 during the pandemic season. Many people are still holding on to their stimulus. Economists predict a big spending wave this summer and fall.

These stories also remind us how important it is for Oregon to invest in the future of Oregon farmers who are building a growing enterprise on serving America’s tastes.