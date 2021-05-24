Oregon job hires slows to a grind









By Oregon Employment Department,

Hiring in Oregon slowed significantly in April. Total nonfarm payrolls added 2,200 jobs, following a revised gain of 19,600 in March. Oregon’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.0%.

Job growth also slowed nationwide in April, and the U.S. unemployment rate was 6.1%. Oregon has regained 59% of the jobs lost in spring 2020, compared with 63% for the U.S.

April job gains in Oregon were largest in government, which added 2,300 jobs as many K-12 schools moved from fully remote to partially in-person instruction. Leisure and hospitality added 2,000 jobs over the month. Monthly declines were largest in manufacturing, which dropped by 900 jobs.

Although Oregon’s unemployment rate hit a stand-still in April, underlying labor force dynamics continued to shift. April marked the first month since the pandemic recession started that those experiencing permanent job losses were the largest group of laid off Oregonians. At the height of the pandemic shutdowns a year ago, nine out of 10 layoffs were temporary.



