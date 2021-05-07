Independent Contractor Rule dropped











By US Chamber of Commerce,

Glenn Spencer, Senior Vice President of Employment Policy Division at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the following statement after President Biden announced he would withdraw the Independent Contractor Rule:

“We are disappointed to see the administration withdraw a balanced rule that was well-grounded in the law and provided certainty to workers and businesses about worker classification. We hope that the administration does not pursue new regulations that would limit earning opportunities for independent workers and small businesses. Such policies will slow economic growth, job creation, and earnings as we emerge from the pandemic.”