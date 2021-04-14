NIKE sues over rap star’s Satan shoes











By Oregon Small Business Association

Nike has sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc. of trademark infringement after the art collective modified black and red Nike Air Max 97 sneakers with a bronze pentagram charm and drop of human blood and sold them as Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes,” sparking a backlash on social media. The 666 modified Nikes sold out quickly with a price tag of more than $1,000 a pair. The lawsuit asks the court to stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the controversial sneakers, particularly after people on social media have threatened to boycott Nike over the Satan Shoes.

The company hasn’t named Lil Nas X as a party to the lawsuit even though the singer of “Old Town Road” collaborated with the art collective. Nike publicly stated it doesn’t have any relationship with MSCHF or Lil Nas X and never designed, released or endorsed the shoes that appear to promote Satanism. However, because the Nike swoosh logo is prominently displayed, the company contends it has suffered damages to its brand. MSCHF released “Jesus Shoes” in 2019.