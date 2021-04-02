NFIB on Biden’s taxes











National Federation of Independent Business,

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s tax plans released today:

“Any plan by President Biden and Congress must take into account the crucial role Main Street plays in job creation and economic growth. America’s small businesses are the third largest economy in the world, and they have been severely harmed by the pandemic and government shutdowns,” said NFIB President & CEO Brad Close. “We are reviewing today’s proposals and look forward to seeing the details in the actual legislation. We recognize this is only ‘round one’ and will remain steadfast in opposing any tax hikes that could hurt the efforts of small businesses to keep their doors open and their employees on payroll.”