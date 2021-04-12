Business offers idea on how to spend $6B Rescue Grant



By Oregon Business Industry,

A broad coalition of business associations and chambers of commerce from around Oregon submitted a joint letter to Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leadership detailing recommendations for how to spend the nearly $6 billion that is coming to the state now that the American Rescue Plan Act has been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Read the full letter here.

The $6 billion in federal aid expected by state and local governments in Oregon in just a few weeks represents an unprecedented transfusion of cash that could prove transformational – if it is invested wisely. The coalition urged state leaders to consider the investments in three parts: 1) Near-term for programs that assist individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits still struggling financially; 2) Longer-term for substantial investments in carefully selected projects that will bolster our economic base and yield returns to Oregonians for decades to come, and 3) A contingency set-aside for unforeseen challenges in the next few years.

We urged the governor and legislative leadership to consider these principles as a guide: