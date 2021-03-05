Some business rescue funds not going where it needs to go

Share this





















By US Chamber of Commerce,

The following statement can be attributed to Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Since the introduction of the American Rescue Plan, we have learned that personal savings have grown substantially with Americans saving almost $3 trillion since the pandemic began, and the majority of states have not suffered a significant loss in tax revenue, and some have more revenue than pre-pandemic.

“These facts are not a reason for inaction, but they are a reason to target aid where it is needed. The failure of Congress to heed the data and revise the American Rescue Plan means less money for other priorities, including infrastructure and education. We need Congress to act in a bipartisan manner, as they did last year on the many pandemic packages, which have been crucial in keeping our economy going. We need Congress to get the policy right with highly targeted aid for those most in need. As currently drafted, the American Rescue Plan fails the test.”