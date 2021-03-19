Chamber applauds immigration bill vote

Share this





















US Chamber of Commerce,

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6) and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 1603). Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber released the following statement after the vote:

“Both the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act are critically important to the business community. For years, Washington has spent time bickering about immigration and letting huge problems go unaddressed. Today’s votes are steps in the right direction towards solving some of our nation’s pressing immigration challenges. The U.S. Chamber is committed to ensuring these proposals are passed in the U.S. Senate and signed into law.”

Earlier this week, the U.S. Chamber sent a letter to all House members that expressed the Chamber’s support for both proposals and put members on notice that the Chamber will consider their votes on these bills in our annual How They Voted scorecard.

The American Dream and Promise Act also provides relief for “legal dreamers,” the foreign-born children of many nonimmigrant workers who unfortunately lose their legal status when they turn 21. The Chamber supports this addition to the legislation, as it will allow many other promising young people to pursue their version of the “American Dream.” The Farm Workforce Modernization Act will allow unauthorized farmworkers to earn legal status in the U.S. and update temporary agricultural worker programs to meet our economy’s needs. Most notably, it will provide H-2A eligibility to employers who have year-round labor needs, which is critical for dairy and livestock.