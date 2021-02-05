US Chamber opposes new Right to Organize Act

Share this





















US Chamber of Commerce,

U.S. Chamber Denounces Reintroduction of the PRO Act

Senate HELP Chair Patty Murray and House Education and Labor Chair Bobby Scott (D-Va.) reintroduced the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act). The legislation, which claims to be pro-worker, would force employees to pay union dues regardless of whether they support a union, threaten private ballots in union elections, and strip workers of their independent contractor classification. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Vice President of the Employment Policy Division, Glenn Spencer, issued the following statement after today’s reintroduction:

“It’s disappointing to see members of Congress reintroduce this harmful piece of legislation. This legislation strips workers of their privacy, threatens private ballots, imposes California’s disastrous independent contractor test, jeopardizes employers’ right to free speech, and threatens the loss of a job should workers choose not to pay union dues. This bill is a threat to America’s workers, employers, and our economy.

“While claiming to be pro-worker, we firmly believe today’s legislation is a grab-bag of harmful policies that would deprive millions of workers of their privacy and fundamentally alter our nation’s system of labor relations.”