Can employers require vaccinations?

Many employers are deciding whether they can—or should—require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what we know so far:

Employers Can Legally Require Vaccination, With Some Exceptions.

The general rule, with some exceptions, is, yes, employers can require employees to be vaccinated. There are three main exceptions to the general rule: disability accommodations, religious accommodations, and healthcare workers in Oregon. Current guidance from both the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) and the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries (“BOLI”) confirm this position. See our previous E-Alert on the EEOC’s guidance for more details.

Here are the exceptions: