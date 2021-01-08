NFIB applauds new independent Contractor rule

Share this





















By NFIB,

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business association, issued the following statement on behalf of Karen Harned, Executive Director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center, following the U.S. Department of Labor’s new rule on independent contractors:

“NFIB has long advocated for a straightforward test for determining who is and is not an independent contractor and we are glad to see the Department of Labor issued a new rule today to help determine that. Small businesses succeed when they have simple rules from government agencies and can focus on operating their business. Today’s announcement is good news for small businesses to start the New Year.”