Mayor coalition forms to re-open, end lockdown

Share this





















Main Street Mayors Coalition Press Release,

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam hosted a virtual meeting of Main Street Mayors across Oregon who represent communities whose business owners are ready to open safely in a way that strikes a balance between slowing the spread of COVID and preventing irreversible economic destruction of Main Street.

“People are packing into malls and grocery chains supporting corporate America, and yet we can’t sit down at a locally owned restaurant to support a local business owner and their employees while enjoying a meal with our families in a safe and responsible way,” stated Mayor Pulliam. “The double standards must end.”

The coalition is a peaceful, non-partisan organization with a political action committee dedicated to supporting candidates and measures that stand up for the Main Street small businesses threatened by government overreach.

“A sales tax on gross sales, huge increases in the minimum wage, excessive wage & hour requirements and now a full stoppage of work are decimating community Main Streets around Oregon,” said Bess Wills, Director of Main Street Mayors PAC. “As someone who has dedicated my life to propping up my local community, I’m proud to be part of this effort to give these communities a voice to fight back.”

Main Street Mayors is supporting members of the coalition operating in counties labeled “Extreme Risk” who will voluntarily comply with state requirements for “High Risk” counties starting on January 1, 2021. This will allow restaurants and gyms to open at significantly reduced capacity.

In yesterday’s meeting, Oregon mayors discussed their roles in this environment and brainstormed solutions to assist small businesses that may soon close permanently. Such pending economic devastation will greatly harm Oregon’s cities smaller than those the size of Portland, Salem, Eugene, and Bend.

Main Street Mayors will have more information on the January 1st business opening at mainstreetmayors.com.