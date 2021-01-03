3 simple ideas to immediately revive restaurants

Share this





















By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association

As our industry continues to struggle during this pandemic due to several factors contributing to unsustainable operations, ORLA remains steadfast in communicating daily with the Governor’s Office on reopening Oregon’s hospitality businesses. We have been urging consideration of the following:

– Creating more flexibility around the rules for outdoor dining

– Turning on video lottery terminals

– Allowing for use of pools/hot tubs in the extreme risk category with total person limitations

With more counties potentially moving into the Extreme Risk category, hospitality businesses can benefit from every bit of flexibility and allowances made possible.

As always, don’t hesitate to reach out to your ORLA Regional Representative with questions or concerns.