Three frontline Battles to Save Hospitality Businesses

ORLA is anticipating the announcement of a third special session of the Oregon Legislature very soon and the session will most likely take place this coming week before the holidays are upon us. Your state association is keenly aware your ability to stay in business while adhering to business restrictions laid out in the ‘Extreme Risk’ category for applicable counties is near impossible. The ongoing taking of your dining rooms while paying all the bills associated with those dining rooms is anything but sustainable.

ORLA is engaging on 3 frontlines for the foreseeable future with our #1 goal being saving as many restaurant and lodging locations in Oregon as possible. Those 3 frontlines are:

– Launching the ORLA Legal Defense Fund. Please view the press release here announcing the ongoing efforts to assist hospitality operators with their right to defend themselves in court.

– Ongoing activation of restaurant and lodging operators at the federal level to secure the passage of federal relief. Take federal action here: Restaurant action and Lodging action.

– Engaging all Oregon elected leaders with the priorities we need addressed in both a Special Session and the 2021 Legislative Session. View those priorities here and take action. The issues referenced above are reviewed by ORLA’s Government Affairs Committee and approved by ORLA’s Board of Directors. For more information on ORLA’s policy positions and priorities, reach out to Greg Astley, Director of Government Affairs.

We realize everyone is exhausted from an unbelievable year. But we need you to find that extra gear. Stand up, share your story, and make a difference for yourself, your business, and the Oregonians depending on us who no longer have a job.