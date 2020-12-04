Retailers want Congress’ $900B COVID-relief bill

Share this





















By National Retail Federation

The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay in response to the announcement of a $900 billion bipartisan coronavirus stimulus package.

“NRF and our members have been vocal and consistent in our calls for additional, targeted fiscal stimulus and the extension of expiring coronavirus relief measures. We are encouraged by news of bipartisan discussions about meaningful and comprehensive stimulus measures to help support consumers, small businesses, states and health care professionals.

“We urge Senate and House leadership to move expeditiously and pass stimulus legislation. A bipartisan plan to keep the economy moving in the right direction with job creation and sustainable economic growth is urgently needed.”