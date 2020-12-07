OHSA: Workplace COVID plans due

Share this





















December 7: Exposure Risk Assessments & Infection Control Plans Must Be Completed

By Andrew Schpak & Daniel Walker

As a reminder, Oregon OSHA recently published extensive temporary rules regarding COVID-19 workplace exposure that implicate all workplaces in Oregon. Employers should have the following forms and plans completed by Monday, December 7:

– COVID-19 Exposure Risk Assessment

– Infection Control Plan

Employers with more than 10 employees must document their Exposure Risk Assessment(s) and Infection Control Plan(s) in writing, and ensure that a copy of any Infection Control Plan is accessible to employees at their workplace.

Model forms and plans are provided by Oregon OSHA here.

It is important that employers stay up-to-date with the many deadlines imposed by Oregon OSHA’s new rules. Details regarding these and other upcoming employer requirements are outlined in Barran Liebman’s prior Oregon OSHA E-Alert (originally published November 9, 2020).

For questions about Oregon OSHA’s new COVID-19 rules or for any other questions relating to navigating COVID-19 in the workplace, contact Andrew Schpak or Daniel Walker at 503-228-0500, or at [email protected] or [email protected]