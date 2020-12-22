Craft Beverage Modernization & Tax Reform Act

Share this





















Oregon Brewers Guild

Please join the Brewers Association, state Guilds, breweries, trade partners, and craft beer lovers across the country today in supporting a national Day of Action to urge Congress to pass the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) and make the current federal excise tax rates permanent.

The current excise tax rates, which went into effect in 2018, have allowed small and independent breweries across the country to reinvest in their businesses and hire new employees. They are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, in less than five weeks, unless Congress acts. It’s “Last Call” for CBMTRA and your legislators need to hear from you.

Your elected officials need to hear from you. Contact them today using this FORM. Provide your information and the form will autocomplete into an email tailored to your representative and senators. You can use the template email or edit it to share how you and/or your business are connected to the craft beer industry. It will only take a few minutes, but it will help us make a big impact in Washington, D.C.

Making the language permanent has always been a priority, but now it is more important than ever. If the current rates expire, most breweries across the U.S. will see their excise tax rates increase by 100%. The effects could be devastating to an industry that has been severely impacted by the coronavirus. Passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would provide much needed certainty and stability during a difficult time—particularly for those breweries whose sales are primarily on premise.