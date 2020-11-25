All eyes on small business this Saturday

Share this





















The state director for Oregon’s leading small-business association today asked for consumers to buy big this Small Business Saturday, November 28.

“Once again, our small businesses need some help to get them through tough times,” said Anthony Smith, Oregon state director for NFIB. “Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to do just that. Realistically though, they’re going to need our support for more than just one day this year. This is especially true for gyms, bars, restaurants, and other businesses that are currently shut down or operating in a limited capacity due to the governor’s Freeze order.

“If we want our small businesses to survive the pandemic, we have to buy them some more time. They can make it with our help, so this holiday season, give the gift that gives twice by shopping small.”

Smith recommended five ways we can all help:

• Check to see if local small businesses are open to in-person shopping, and pay them a visit if you feel comfortable (following applicable safety requirements, of course)

• Call your favorite local merchants to place an order for curbside pickup or delivery

• See if local small businesses are selling online by visiting their social media pages or websites

• Buy gift cards/certificates from local small businesses for yourself or as gifts to others

• Order takeout or delivery from local restaurants, either directly or through your favorite mobile app

Last year, Small Business Saturday eclipsed Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales. While that is less likely to happen this year, making a special effort to support local merchants may be what keeps them in business this holiday season and into the New Year.

Background

Begun by American Express in 2010 to spur small businesses out of the recession, the annual Small Business Saturday event has been a great financial boon for Main Street enterprises. According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey from American Express and NFIB and figures from Adobe Analytics, Small Business Saturday outperformed both Black Friday ($5.4 billion) and Cyber Monday ($9.2 billion).

