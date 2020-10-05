Oregon’s COVID Temporary Paid Leave program now available

Share this





















Oregon’s COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program is Now Available for Eligible Employees

By Gabrielle Hansen & Amy Angel

Barran Liebman

Oregon law firm

Starting September 16, 2020, Oregon’s COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program is available to employees who meet eligibility requirements and are required to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 exposure or symptoms on or after September 16, 2020.

To be eligible, an employee must meet at least one of the following requirements:

• They do not receive COVID-19-related time off through their employer,

• Their employer is not covered or exempted from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act’s emergency paid sick leave requirement, or

• They have exhausted available COVID-19-related paid sick leave.

Employees who qualify can receive $120 per working day during the time that they are required to quarantine or isolate for up to 10 working days or $1200.

While employers have no responsibilities under this program, they can notify employees about the program and how to apply. Fund administrators, not the employer, will determine eligibility and issue the payments.

Employees can apply for this benefit online or by phone: 833-685-0850 (toll free) or 503-947-0130.

The application is currently available in English, Spanish, and Russian. Anyone who needs help in a language other than English, Spanish, or Russian can call 503-947-0131 for assistance.

Employees who are not sure if they are eligible for this program can consult the eligibility requirements and quiz available here.

More information can also be found in these frequently asked questions.

This program will run until the sooner of December 31, 2020, or until the funds are exhausted.

Employers with questions about this program are welcome to contact Gabrielle Hansen or Amy Angel at 503-228-0500, or at [email protected] or [email protected]