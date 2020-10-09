59% plan holiday shopping shift to online

Share this





















By National Retail Federation

By any measure, this holiday season will be unlike any other, and the National Retail Federation is launching a nationwide consumer education campaign called “New Holiday Traditions” to encourage consumers to shop safe and shop early amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is going to be a historic holiday season and while some memorable traditions may change, the tradition of retailers supporting their customers and their communities is stronger than ever. That is why we encourage consumers to adopt two new traditions this year – shop safe and shop early – so we can all celebrate a happy and healthy holiday,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers are prepared for an early start to the shopping season, offering discounts earlier to ensure consumers can find the gifts they want, in stock at the price they want to pay, delivered at the time they want to receive them.”

November is historically the most popular month to start holiday shopping. Despite concerns related to the coronavirus, 43 percent of holiday shoppers surveyed this year say they are waiting until November to start buying for the season, and a majority (59 percent) plan to shift more of their shopping online compared with last year, according to NRF’s annual consumer holiday survey.

“In a year that has been full of uncertainty, we encourage consumers to avoid the last-minute stresses of the holiday season like long lines and shipping delays. Retailers are ready with inventory and sales, and there’s no reason to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to kick off your gift shopping,” Shay said.

NRF’s “New Holiday Traditions” campaign will include advertising across digital and social media, radio and Connected TV that will air from October through mid-November in target markets across the country. Learn more about the campaign here.