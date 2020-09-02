Possible Special Session to extend eviction ban for non-paying tenants

Share this





















By Oregon Small Business Association,

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants the state to extend its ban on evictions of tenants who can’t pay their rents because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the ban, scheduled to end Sept. 30, also prevents foreclosures of property when owners fall behind on payments. Kotek, a Portland lawmaker, seeks a six-month extension of the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, which would require either a third special legislative session this year or an executive order by Gov. Kate Brown.

The governor’s office didn’t say whether Brown would call a special session or take executive action.

The eviction ban has had a serious impact on many landowners. One property owner responded to our State of Small Business survey explained her frustrations, “We have lost a good share of our income. Our motels were shut down. Worst of all, we are expected to provide one year of free rent to our tenants in our apartments. They will never pay and we will have huge losses.”