NFIB: Small business must have virus liability protection

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, announced that it will consider S. 178, the Delivering Immediate Relief to America’s Families, Schools, and Small Businesses Act an NFIB Key Vote for the 116th Congress in a letter sent to Members of the United States Senate.

“Small businesses across the country are working tirelessly to remain afloat, supporting their employees, families, and communities during this ongoing public health crisis,” said Kevin Kuhlman, Vice President, Federal Government Relations at NFIB. “This legislation provides small businesses with critically needed financial support, in addition to crucial liability protection, so that they can continue to keep their workers employed and their doors open for the customers and communities they serve.”

Despite these earnest efforts of small businesses across the country, business owners continue to face daunting challenges. According to NFIB’s most recent survey, 47% of small business owners who received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and/or an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) anticipate needing additional financial support in the next 12 months.

NFIB published its 11th Small Business COVID-19 survey last month assessing the health crisis impact on small business operations, economic conditions, and utilization of the targeted small business loan programs. The first series was published in early March 2020 with subsequent publications every 2-3 weeks.

NFIB also issued its Phase Four Legislative Priorities for small business recovery, which included creating strong liability protections that enable small businesses to reopen safely and smartly without the fear of devastating lawsuits and allowing small businesses that continue to suffer clear economic losses due to COVID-19 to apply for a second PPP loan.