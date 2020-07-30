Portland businesses plead for peace

Share this





















By Portland Business Alliance

Statement by Portland Business Alliance, greater Portland’s Chamber of Commerce

For more information, contact: [email protected]

The presence of federal agents in a single block of downtown Portland has led to a near-universal upset and a worsening of conditions on our streets over the last two weeks.

In response, some individuals have engaged in criminal acts – including significant property damage – on a nightly basis. These activities detract from the ongoing movement against racism.

Their presence is overshadowing our strategic goals: economic equity for our Black residents, regional prosperity for all, and stopping the spread of COVID-19 so that our economy can begin to recover.

The Portland Business Alliance stands unified with our regional and state leaders in calling for peace and the departure of a heightened federal presence in Portland.

We need peace in the heart of our region’s economy to begin the work of rebuilding together and restoring desperately needed jobs.

The people of Portland can accomplish amazing things by working together. It is time to act locally and show our community what it means to be part of this beautiful region.