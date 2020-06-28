Business deadline on pregnancy notices

Share this





















Deadline to Distribute Oregon Pregnancy Accommodation Notice is Quickly Approaching

By Amy Angel & Makayla Halkinrude-Allmaras

Barran Liebman,

Oregon law firm

Monday, June 29, 2020, is the deadline for Oregon employers to provide written notification to all current employees regarding Oregon’s new pregnancy accommodation requirements that went into effect January 1, 2020. The new law requires reasonable accommodations such as acquisition or modification of equipment, more frequent or longer rest breaks, assistance with manual labor, and modification of work schedules for pregnant employees or employees recovering from childbirth.

In addition to notifying all existing employees of the protections of this new law by June 29, 2020, employers must also:

– Post the notice in a conspicuous and accessible location informing employees of these employment protections;

– Provide written notice to any employee who informs the employer of their pregnancy within ten days; and

– Provide new employees written notice at the time of hire.

Providing written notice to employees can be done as a stand-alone notification or as an employee handbook update. The Bureau of Labor and Industries provides a template notice. Employers may use this general notice or prepare their own specifically tailored to the law’s requirements and the company’s procedures for providing accommodations.

Remember, in addition to accommodating nursing mothers, all Oregon employers are required to have a lactation break policy as of October 2019. With these developments, it is a great time to review and update your employee handbook.

If you have questions about providing notice or responding to these developments, contact us.