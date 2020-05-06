NFIB small business survey on government loans

Share this





















Oregon NFIB,

From Anthony Smith, NFIB Oregon state director, on the release of the latest survey of NFIB small-business-owning members showing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) popular among small businesses, with 77% of owners reporting they have successfully submitted an application and 61% saying they’ve received the funds.

“It’s welcome news to hear that small businesses are seeing their applications for federal financial assistance processed – and better yet, that a good number of them have money in the bank now. But moving forward, business owners need guidance on how they can spend these funds in order for the loans to be forgiven – and because at least 75% of the PPP funds are required to be used for payroll costs, that means they need to be able to get their employees back to work. We’re hearing from our members that they are eager to do so, but they have concerns about increased liability when re-opening their business.”

From Holly Wade, NFIB Director of Research & Policy Analysis

“After the second round of funding, many more small businesses were able to apply and receive funding from these federal loan programs. Now, business owners need guidance on how they can spend these funds in order for them to be forgiven.”