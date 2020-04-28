Stay Home, Drink Beer Virtual Festival May 2

Share this





















By Oregon Brewers Guild,

Missing your favorite brewery? We get it. That’s why we’re bringing Oregon brewers – virtually – into your living room!

Join us from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, for the Stay Home, Drink Beer Virtual Festival. This digital dive into Oregon craft beer features brewers from across the state giving behind-the-scenes brewery tours, discussing upcoming releases, exploring beer styles and history, and much more. The fest is a fundraiser for the Oregon Brewers Guild.

A few fest highlights include:

• Josh pFriem leading a live tour of pFriem Family Brewers Cascade Locks facility and barrel-room

• John Harris sharing the story behind Ecliptic Brewing and discussing upcoming special releases.

• Portland Brewing and the The Unipiper discussing their Unipiper Hazy IPA collab.

• Sean Burke and Sam Pecoraro from Von Ebert Brewing discussing IPA variants and mixed-culture fermentation.

• A beer-themed, Bob Ross-style painting class with Leikam Brewing Company.

• Fun-facts with McMenamins Pubs, Breweries & Historic Hotels

• Plus multiple brewery tours, and live tunes with Leadbetter Music. Stay tuned for a full schedule!

The fest will include live content through two exclusive channels, a private Facebook group and a Zoom room. Digital entry to the festival is $10 and includes access to both live channels. T-shirts and Oregon Beer Box raffle tickets are also available – see below.

The list of participating breweries is growing, and already includes: Barsideous Brewing, Bend Brewing Company, Bent Shovel, Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Ecliptic Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Leikam Brewing, Lucky Labrador, McMenamins, Migration Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing, Ordnance, Portland Brewing, Portland U-Brew & Unicorn Brewing, StormBreaker Brewing, The Ale Apothecary, Threshold Brewing and Blending, Von Ebert Brewing, West Coast Grocery, Worthy Brewing and Wild Ride Brewing.

While brewers can’t come to pour a beer, over 100 breweries across the state are offering delivery and takeout. Find a comprehensive list of options here.

As the name implies, this festival is all about staying at home. Please abide by social distancing guidelines and drink responsibly.

Stay Home, Drink Beer T-Shirt

These are strange times, but these four words sum up what you can do to make it through the insanity: Stay Home, Drink Beer. This succinct message on a t-shirt is what started it all. And before too long, a t-shirt turned into a festival, a beer box raffle and more.

This is printed on the popular Bella+Canvas unisex essential by our friends at Brewery Branding. It fits like a well-loved favorite. Not at all slim, not too boxy, just right. BUY IT HERE!

Oregon Beer Box Raffle (Just 5 bucks!)

This is the beer raffle to end all beer raffles. Two grand prize winners get a mixed case of 12 unique Oregon craft beers shipped directly to their homes. These cases include barrel-aged beers, sour ales and exclusive offerings from The Ale Apothecary, Alesong Brewing & Blending, Allegory Brewing, Baerlic Brewing, Breakside Brewery, Cascade Brewing, Crux Fermentation Project, Deschutes Brewery, Gigantic Brewing, Little Beast Brewing, pFriem Family Brewers, Ninkasi and Von Ebert. Each case is valued at more than $250. Chances are just $5 each or five for $20! We’ll announce the winners at the end of the festival. Find the full bottle list here.

You do not have to virtually attend the Stay Home Drink Beer Fest to enter. Participants must be 21, beer must be shipped to an Oregon address with a 21 and over signature required, and beer retailers are not eligible to win. BUY RAFFLE CHANCES HERE!

Oregon Brewers Guild Benefit

All profits from the Stay Home Drink Beer Virtual Beerfest, shirt sales, and the Beer Box Raffle benefit the Oregon Brewers Guild.

The Oregon Brewers Guild is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and protect Oregon craft beer. Right now, its work is more important than ever before. The Guild is advocating for breweries at the local, state and federal level, working to secure expedited permitting for beer delivery, tax relief, additional unemployment benefits for workers, and providing access to important resources.

Sponsors

We want to offer a huge “thank you” to our first three sponsors, AFCO Food & Beverage, BC Hop Farm, and Brewery Branding. This is a difficult time for the industry – your support means the world to us.

Know someone interested in sponsoring the event? Drop us a line.

Tickets: