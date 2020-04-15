Small business responds to Gov. Re-opening plan

Share this





















By NFIB,

Comment from Anthony Smith, Oregon state director for NFIB, the nation’s leading small-business advocacy association, on today’s announced framework for reopening Oregon’s economy.

“Small businesses welcome the start of a conversation surrounding the reopening of Oregon’s economy. In order to make informed decisions, small businesses need reliable information from their elected leaders, and they need to be included in the conversation. Every day that passes without certainty is a missed opportunity to save our homegrown Oregon businesses – and all the jobs that go along with them.

“We need to know what the measurables are, so that businesses can be a part of the recovery solution. Without a clear light at the end of the tunnel, more and more small businesses are going to have to shut down permanently. Nobody wants to see that happen.”