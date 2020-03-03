Wyden: Fines too low on misusing consumer data case

Spread the love





















U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released the following statement on reports that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will fine wireless companies for failing to protect users’ location data:

“Based on today’s news reports, it seems clear Chairman Pai has failed to protect American consumers at every stage of the game – this issue only came to light after my office and dedicated journalists discovered how wireless companies shared Americans’ locations willy nilly. He only investigated after public pressure mounted. And now his response is a set of comically inadequate fines that won’t stop phone companies from abusing Americans’ privacy the next time they can make a quick buck.

“Time and again, from Facebook to Equifax, massive companies take reckless disregard for Americans’ personal information, knowing they can write off comparatively tiny fines as the cost of doing business. The only way to truly protect Americans’ personal information is to pass strong privacy legislation like my Mind Your Own Business Act to put teeth into privacy laws and hold CEOs personally responsible for lying about protecting Americans’ privacy.”