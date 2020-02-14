House passes Pro-Act, violates worker privacy

Spread the love





















US Chamber of Commerce,

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019 (PRO Act, H.R. 2474). The legislation, which claims to be pro-worker, would, in fact, force employees to pay union dues regardless of whether they support a union, lose the right to secret ballot elections, and strip workers of their independent contractor classification. U.S. Chamber President, Suzanne Clark, issued the following statement after the vote:

“We are disappointed to see the House approve the PRO Act. This legislation would harm workers, employers, and the economy in multiple ways. It violates workers’ privacy, takes away private ballots in union organizing elections, imposes California’s restrictive independent contractor test that is already costing people their livelihoods, and threatens workers with the loss of a job if they don’t pay union dues.

“Members of Congress will not get a free pass on this vote just because the PRO Act will not get through the Senate. The U.S. Chamber will continue our education and grassroots work on this legislation throughout the rest of the year and will be reminding voters of the harmful impacts the bill would have.”