Oregon ice cream biz gets Dwayne Johnson backing

By Oregon Small Business Association,

Salt & Straw is rocking its portfolio with reports that famed wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson and his business partner have invested in the Portland-based ice cream chain.

The Oregonian reported that Johnson, aka the Rock, and Dany Garcia acquired part ownership of the company started in Portland by cousins Tyler Malek and Kim Malek. The investment amount remains undisclosed.

In a statement, Garcia of the Garcia Companies complimented Salt & Straw for its connection with local communities through its “storytelling and creativity.”

The ice cream chain featured holiday flavors in its 20 West Coast stores inspired by the 47-year-old actor’s “Dwanta Claus” persona, including “The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree,” a mix of Northwest spruce ice cream, chocolaty gooey brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green cherries.