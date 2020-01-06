Les Schwab looking for buyer

By admn
In: Uncategorized
Monday January 6, 2020
No Comments yet, we're awaiting your thoughts      
Spread the love


By Oregon Small Business Association,

Tire king Les Schwab Tire Centers may sell its 450 stores in a deal that could garner at least $3 billion, according to sources who didn’t want to be identified.

The company, founded in 1952, has stores in 10 states with the real estate alone worth $2 billion, according to Bloomberg.com. Advisors are exploring options for selling the company, which has annual revenue of $1.8 billion, or divesting of real estate, but officials at the headquarters in Bend, Ore., didn’t comment.

The Oregonian reported that Les Schwab, the company’s founder, grew up with two siblings in a two-room shack in a logging camp and lost his parents as a teenager. He started his business in Prineville, Ore. He began transferring his business to descendants in 1974, the Oregonian reported. He died in 2007.

Print This Post Print This Post Email This Post Email This Post