Chamber: Gas tax to fund bipartisan infrastructure

By US Chamber of Commerce,

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue issued the following statement after House Democrats unveiled their infrastructure plan for 2020.

“Our nation’s infrastructure is deteriorating and only getting worse. By 2025, our crumbling infrastructure will cost American businesses $7 trillion. Today’s announcement from Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats is an important step forward on the path to rebuilding America’s infrastructure. We urge Republicans and Democrats to come together this year to enact legislation to rebuild our core infrastructure platforms, including roads, bridges, and transit.”

The Chamber previously outlined a four-point plan for infrastructure modernization and investment and we continue to urge Congress and the administration to take the following recommendations into account when building an infrastructure package:

• Increasing the federal fuel user fee by 25 cents

• Implementing a multi-faceted approach for leveraging more public and private resources

• Streamlining the permitting process at the federal, state, and local level

• Expanding the American workforce through work-based learning and immigration reform