Blocking foreign medicine into our markets

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley released the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s “Safe Importation Action Plan” and the notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) which would allow for the importation of certain prescription drugs from Canada.

“There are many steps that Congress and the administration should pursue to lower prescription drug prices, but the scheme to import socialized price controls for Americans is not one of them.

“Furthermore, proponents of importing drugs from Canada overstate the impact on American consumers. Because of the differences in population, even if the U.S. were to import 100% of the medicines used in Canada — which isn’t possible — it would meet a small fraction of total demand in the U.S.”