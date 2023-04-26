Portland business group seeks sidewalk ambassadors











By Portland Business Alliance,

Want to help visitors experience all the great things about Portland and Downtown? Apply to be a Summer Sidewalk Ambassador for Downtown Portland Clean & Safe! Please submit a resume and a cover letter to [email protected] explaining why this job is for you!

DOWNTOWN SIDEWALK AMBASSADOR

The Portland Business Alliance (“Alliance”) serves as Greater Portland’s Chamber of Commerce. Our mission is to create opportunity and advance well-being for all who live and work in the Greater Portland and SW Washington regions. Our vision is a healthy and resilient business ecosystem. We support access, opportunity, and advancement for all people. We recognize unfair bias and historic discrimination, and work to eliminate barriers. We embrace connectivity and work together respectfully to drive solutions. We meet setbacks with openness to listening, learning and adaptation. We give the honest answer. We do what we say we will. We are accessible, active, and visible to the community.

The Downtown Portland Clean & Safe (DPC&S) district provides extraordinary essential services to the people, places, and businesses within a core 213-block area of our unique city. Operating since 1988, the district is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful enhanced service districts in the nation.

The two organizations are affiliated and maintain separate and independent boards.

SUMMARY

Downtown Sidewalk Ambassadors are walking concierges responsible for providing visitors and locals alike with highly visible and friendly world-class hospitality. We are a customer service focused group that is seeking individuals who are not afraid to strike up a conversation with visitors and provide them with tourism information, directions, wayfinding, as well as an ‘insiders’ perspective on all things Portland.

Downtown Portland Clean & Safe is a part of the downtown community and our teams strive to keep downtown clean and safe, as well as connect with businesses. We provide ongoing training including site visits to museums and attractions to obtain firsthand knowledge of the things that make Portland appealing to visitors and locals alike.

JOB DUTIES

This is not a sales or solicitation position. You are not collecting signatures. You are providing personalized and authentic recommendations to visitors and community members visiting Downtown Portland. Shifts will vary from 6 – 8 hours Wednesday to Sundays between 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, with busier days taking place on the weekends.

Work with your team lead to plan your day and target areas of high activity which may include, Farmers Markets, Saturday Markets, Pioneer Courthouse Square, or Lan Su Gardens.

Assist visitors and community members with directions, information on what is open, food recommendations, and shopping suggestions.

Work a Kiosk shift where you’ll trip-plan for visitors and disseminate information about local events.

SUCCESS FACTORS

Provide excellent customer service at all times.

Must be a proven self-starter.

Possess clear, concise, and proven communication skills.

Possess a wealth of knowledge about Downtown Portland.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Sidewalk Ambassadors spend a significant amount of time outdoors. In the course of duties, employees may walk five to seven miles a day. Requirements include the ability to bend, lift, and remain standing and walking for the duration of the shift. It also requires the ability to lift 25 pounds, push carts, and set up our mobile Kiosk station. Fulfilling these outdoor tasks, the employee is exposed to sun, dust, and extremes in temperature and humidity.

Compensation is $17/hour. 24 – 30 hours per week.

The Portland Business Alliance (“Alliance”) serves as greater Portland’s Chamber of Commerce. Our mission is to create opportunity and advance well-being for all who live and work in the greater Portland and SW Washington region. Our vision is a healthy and resilient business ecosystem. We support access, opportunity, and advancement for all people. We recognize unfair bias and historic discrimination, and work to eliminate barriers. We embrace connectivity and work together respectfully to drive solutions. We meet setbacks with openness to listening, learning and adaptation. We give the honest answer. We do what we say we will. We are accessible, active, and visible to the community.

Downtown Portland Clean & Safe an affiliate of Portland Business Alliance is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.