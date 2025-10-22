Beyond the Bottom Line: Why Small Businesses Should Prioritize Employee Health Benefits



Offering health benefits can be a game-changer, not just for your employees’ well-being, but for the overall success of your business.

By LeAndra Walker, SLICE

Guest post originally featured on Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association,

In the fast-paced world of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the focus often lands on immediate bottom-line results. But attracting and retaining top talent goes beyond just salary. Offering health benefits can be a game-changer, not just for your employees’ well-being, but for the overall success of your business.

Healthy Employees, Healthy Business

Think of your employees as the engine driving your company forward. Just like a well-maintained engine, a healthy workforce is more productive, reliable, and less likely to experience costly absences. Health benefits help employees feel valued and invested in their well-being, leading to:

Increased Productivity: Studies show employees with health insurance take fewer sick days and are more focused at work, leading to a direct boost in productivity.

Reduced Turnover: Health benefits are a top perk for job seekers. Offering them shows you're committed to your employees' long-term health and happiness, reducing costly turnover rates.

Enhanced Morale: When employees feel supported in their health needs, it fosters a positive company culture with higher morale and better teamwork.

Beyond Just Numbers: The Human Factor

Attracting top talent is a constant battle for SMBs. Offering health benefits sends a powerful message: “We care about the people who drive our success.” This can be a major differentiator when competing with larger companies for the best and brightest minds. Health benefits can mean:

Financial Security: Unexpected health costs can be devastating. Health insurance provides peace of mind for employees and their families, knowing they’re protected against unforeseen medical bills.

Reduced Stress: Worrying about health costs can be a major source of stress. Health benefits alleviate this burden, allowing employees to focus on their work and personal lives.

Improved Overall Health: Access to preventative care and regular checkups can lead to early detection of health issues and better overall health for your workforce.

Making it Possible for Small Businesses

While the benefits are clear, offering health insurance can seem daunting for SMBs. Traditional plans can be expensive and complex to manage. ORLA’s new preferred partner, SLICE, offers a revolutionary approach to employee benefits, specifically designed for the needs of small businesses. They make it possible to offer competitive health insurance plans without breaking the bank.

Focus on Your Business, Not Benefits Administration

Don’t let concerns about cost and complexity prevent you from offering health benefits. Take the burden off your shoulders, allowing you to focus on what matters most – running your business and building a thriving team. Investing in the health of your employees is an investment in the future of your business.

This blog was submitted by SLICE. Learn more about how SLICE can help your small business make it happen. Visit sliceemployeebenefits.com or email [email protected].